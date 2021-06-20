Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on GGB shares. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

