Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28. Getinge has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

