Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.46 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $7.22 or 0.00021186 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $102.46 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.