Glen Griffiths Sells 11,817 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BE opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

