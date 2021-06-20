Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $75.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.15 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Gogo has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.