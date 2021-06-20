Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.64. Golar LNG shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 1,914 shares traded.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.