Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Premier Financial worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

PFC opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

