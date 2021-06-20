Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $124.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

