Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNI. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

