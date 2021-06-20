Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,350 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.51 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

