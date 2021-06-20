Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $473.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.13. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

