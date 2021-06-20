Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

