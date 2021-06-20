Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

