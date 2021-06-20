Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $27.16 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and $4.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.42 or 0.06147771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.67 or 0.01546527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00433074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00142594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.06 or 0.00762347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00431305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00365248 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,290,060 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

