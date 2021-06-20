Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 52,326 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

