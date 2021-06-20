H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 2,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.