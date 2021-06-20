Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.60. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. 317,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,190. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.