Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $15,640,024.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,166,022.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,544,126 shares of company stock valued at $168,534,770 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

