Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

