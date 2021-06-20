Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

