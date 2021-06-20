Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $43,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $185.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

