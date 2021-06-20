Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

