Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.