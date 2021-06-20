Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on HBIO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

