Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of SI opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.