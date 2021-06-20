Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 166.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.