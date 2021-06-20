Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $49,000 Investment in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $2,317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $23.52 on Friday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $438.88 million, a PE ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

