Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 841 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $57.25 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

