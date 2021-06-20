Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

