Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 282 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nevro by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Nevro by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 181,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

NVRO stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

