Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 487 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

