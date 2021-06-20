Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $45,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,788,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 808,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.