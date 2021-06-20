Hathor (HTR) Market Capitalization Hits $71.55 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $71.55 million and $1.47 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00176618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00865486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.85 or 1.00095382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

