Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $9.90 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $145.82 million and approximately $726,420.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.90 or 0.00027891 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,498.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.84 or 0.06301264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.85 or 0.01563031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00435148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00142630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00737597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00430075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00368970 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,727,983 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

