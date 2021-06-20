HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

