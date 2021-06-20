Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and MicroVision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 MicroVision 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than MicroVision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and MicroVision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 596.39 -$9.60 million N/A N/A MicroVision $3.09 million 963.05 -$13.63 million ($0.10) -188.40

Crown ElectroKinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroVision.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and MicroVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A MicroVision -711.00% -85.01% -49.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of MicroVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of MicroVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats MicroVision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems. In addition, it provides PicoP, a scanning technology that creates full color, high-contrast, and uniform image over the entire field-of-view from a small and thin module. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

