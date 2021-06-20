Head to Head Survey: CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) vs. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CoreSite Realty pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CoreSite Realty and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 2 4 4 0 2.20 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus price target of $133.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.50% 93.72% 3.83% Cousins Properties 12.43% 2.03% 1.31%

Volatility and Risk

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 9.40 $79.31 million $5.31 24.98 Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.46 $237.28 million $2.78 13.36

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.