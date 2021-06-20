Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 151,200 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,637,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,313 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,726. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

