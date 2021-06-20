Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

