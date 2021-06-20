Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358,535 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87. The company has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

