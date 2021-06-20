Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $28.39 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,284,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.