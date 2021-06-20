Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.