Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Tops $271.61 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 180.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $271.61 million and $316,194.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00011405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00432197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

