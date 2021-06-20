HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $463.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,387,963 coins and its circulating supply is 262,252,813 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

