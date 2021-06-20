Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $231,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

HES opened at $84.35 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

