HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,579 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in InMode by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in InMode by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in InMode by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

