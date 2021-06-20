HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $413.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

