HighTower Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

