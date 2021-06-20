HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

