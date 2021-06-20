HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

BHK opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

